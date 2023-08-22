MEADE COUNTY, S.D. - A Black Hawk, South Dakota man has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday (August 16) in a crash in Sturgis S.D.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2019 Peterbilt semi and trailer was traveling eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 30. The semi and trailer left the roadway toward the median while crossing a bridge. The combination struck the bridge end and then fell over into the median striking a parked train on the tracks below. Two of the train’s cars derailed.
The driver of the semi and trailer, Bruce Fodness, age 70, was taken to Monument Health in Rapid City with life threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased.
He was wearing a seatbelt.
I-90 westbound was closed for about 20 minutes.
I-90 eastbound was closed for about two hours.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.