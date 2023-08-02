LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. - A Kansas man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one vehicle crash two miles west of Lead, S.D.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A. The driver, Dillan Stelly, age 18, did not navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle and driver left the road, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.
Stelly was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City. However, his injuries were fatal.
He was not wearing a helmet.
Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.