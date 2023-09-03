LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. - A Scottsdale, AZ woman has been identified as the person who died Monday evening from injuries sustained in a single motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon (August 24), 3 miles northwest of Nemo, S.D.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 1998 Harley Davidson was traveling northbound on Nemo Road and attempted to pass a road grader in a no passing zone at Nemo Road and Job Corps Place. A car came around the corner from the opposite direction.
The driver of the motorcycle lost control and came to a final rest behind the road grader along the right shoulder of the road. She became separated from the motorcycle and received life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Harley Davidson, Susanne Uhrig, age 59, was life-flighted to Rapid City Monument Health Hospital. She passed away from injuries sustained in the crash on Monday evening August 28.
She was not wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.