STURGIS, S.D.-- Looking for live music while taking in a mountain bike race? Sturgis has you covered. Every Wednesday night for the next seven weeks Sturgis is putting on its "Music on Main" series. Festivities kick off at 6 PM at Harley-Davidson Rally Point. A variety of live music is being brought in from around the country and the Black Hills like local Jessica Loobey. And you won't go hungry. Food trucks are there and bounce houses for kids.
Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell says, "We also have a mountain bike race that has really taken off. We have over 250 people registered. Last week, even with the threat of storms, we had about 140."
The Sturgis Music on Main series continues through July 19. For more information CLICK HERE.