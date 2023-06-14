MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. - Wednesday, June 14 was Flag Day, and it carried special significance for a couple hundred people from more than 60 countries gathered at Mount Rushmore. They became U.S. Citizens during a ceremony in the amphitheater. Many of the new citizens made the drive from out of state just to take the oath of citizenship in the shadow of the Shrine of Democracy.
They say it's been a long road with hard work, for some taking more than five years to get to this point. The presiding judge for the ceremony says each of these new Americans should be proud of their accomplishment, adding that many of his own law clerks wouldn't be able to pass the practice test. U.S. Judge for the District of South Dakota Jeffrey Viken says, "Every single one of those lawyers failed the test. This is no small undertaking to become a United States Citizen, and I greatly respect them."
The ceremony was followed by taking photos and a reception. The Pennington County Auditor's Office was also there to help the new citizens register to vote.