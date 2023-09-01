On Friday, August 25, 33-year-old Hannah Neeleman, who represented South Dakota despite residing in Utah, was crowned Mrs. American 2023 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Nevada.
Succeeding last year's titleholder Krisdee Clark from South Carolina, Neeleman, who is a Juilliard School graduate ballerina, is expected to compete next in the Mrs. World 2023 pageant. The competition featured over 40 competitors, including Mandy Fave of Minnesota and Jayme Perryman of Idaho wo were the first and second runners-up respectively.
Sharelle Mendenhall of Nevada, Katheryn Clatterbaugh of North Carolina, and AnnMarie Gutierrez of Texas rounded out the top 6. Other states in the top 15 semifinalists included Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Utah, and Wisconson.
Neeleman is also a rancher and entrepreneur who owns Ballerina Farm with her husband in the mountain Valley of Kamas, Utah. She is a mother of seven and was a former Miss New York City.