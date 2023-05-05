SPEARFISH, S.D. - The Spearfish Police Department reported on Wednesday that a mountain lion was sighted in the area.
The young female lion, along with two kittens, has been reported in the area of the Mountain Shadows neighborhood south of Colorado Boulevard on Maitland Road.
Police report that they are continuing to monitor the presence of the animals and are collaborating with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks.
If you come into contact with the mountain lions, do not approach them and contact the Spearfish Police Department at 605-642-1300.