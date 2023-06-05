BLACK HILLS, S.D. - The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are seeking public input on an air tour management plan.
The proposed air tour management plan for Mount Rushmore National Memorial would not authorize any air tours above or within 0.5 miles of the boundary of the memorial. The reasoning behind said the proposal is to better visitor experience and protect cultural land.
The National Park Service states, "The EA (Environmental Assessment) for Mount Rushmore National Memorial considers the impacts of air tours on park resources and visitor experience, including: soundscapes (e.g., noise or noise pollution); native wildlife, including federally listed species; cultural resources, including sacred landscapes and Traditional Cultural Properties; Wilderness character; and visitor experience. You can read about the impacts considered in Section 3 of the EA. More information on these impacts can be found on pages 37 – 132 of the draft Environmental Assessment."
The plan could potentially have a negative impact on helicopter tours, an industry that has been in the Black Hills since the 1960s and plays an important role in the area's tourism.
Owners of Rushmore Helicopters, Black Hills Aerial Adventures, and Badger Helicopters, Mark Schlaefli and John Wells, say they support air tour management plans but not the process and speed at which this one is being handled.
"They failed to consider the impacts to safety and to the community. In fact, NPATMA (The National Parks Air Tour Management Act) requires them to reach out and work with the operators. They've claimed that they've done so. However, we are the operators and there hasn't been a single discussion initiated with us about any of these items. This plan is being pushed through based on a court order that the FAA has to comply with, but this is not the manner in which they should be pushed through and they should be carefully thought out", Schlaefli continues, "This entire process is being driven by ideology and not factual information and I think that's important for everybody to know. This is an absolute take by the federal government without completing the proper steps, in our opinion, and we aim to prove that moving forward."
According to Schlaefli, helicopter tourism has minimal impact on the environment and visitation compared to other means of transportation.
"Helicopter tourism represents the lowest impact form of visitation to any park. It is the most environmentally sound option to visit. We leave no trace behind. We don't require staff and vehicles for maintenance from the Park Service. Our people don't leave stuff out in the wilderness. We don't litter. Air quality is not affected in any way, shape or form. And the noise signature is significantly less than much of the noise generators in the park. The city of Keystone actually put together a study, a third-party study, not an internal government study, that shows that very fact. And we believe that a fair evaluation from a third party is necessary in order to move forward." Says Schlaefli.
For more information and to give public feedback on the draft, visit the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website. Public feedback can be submitted through June 16, 2023.