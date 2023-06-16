RAPID CITY, S.D.- The man accused of killing an 82-year old woman in her home on Rapid City's Flormann Street in 2021 was in court Friday. In a motions hearing with Judge Gusinsky on June 16, James Jumping Eagle brought forward multiple motions regarding his charges of First Degree Murder and Second Degree Rape of Reta McGovern.
Jumping Eagle opted to represent himself in court back on May 25th, and set a motions hearing for today's date.
A variety of motions were brought forward during today's hearing, as Jumping Eagle requested that his status as a sex offender and prior convictions not be brought up at his jury trial. The state agreed that some prior convictions will not be brought up in the trial, but that other convictions, like crimes of dishonesty and prior felonies, may be referred to if the court determines that they're admissible. He also requested a limit to the number of crime scene and autopsy photos that are shown at the jury trial, but these were both denied, followed by a reminder that Jumping Eagle can still object to these at his trial.
Additionally, Jumping Eagle's former attorney appeared only as an advisor, as Jumping Eagle is representing himself. The motions hearing wrapped up with reminders that the state must disclose evidence and expert opinions 60 days before trial, and a pretrial conference is set to begin on September 1st of 2023.