polite driver - 1

People everywhere think that they have the worst drivers. Good and bad driving can be hard to judge, and that's why Forbes Advisor took a different approach. 

They surveyed 10,000 drivers from across all 50 states and look for nine key metrics. In doing so they sought to find which states that had the most confrontational drivers and which states had the most polite drivers. 

According to the study, road rage shootings rose 135 percent in 2022. They aimed to get to the bottom of it. 

The most common reasons for road rage are:

  • Heavy traffic (39.35%)
  • Already feeling stressed (38.06%)
  • Running late (33.89%)
  • Already feeling angry (32.49%)
  • Feeling tired (26.86%)

Below, we have shown how the 50 states rank. They are ordered from most confrontational drivers to the most polite. Where do you think South Dakota will end up? 

To see the full survey results, visit the Forbes Advisor study page

Tags