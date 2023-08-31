People everywhere think that they have the worst drivers. Good and bad driving can be hard to judge, and that's why Forbes Advisor took a different approach.
They surveyed 10,000 drivers from across all 50 states and look for nine key metrics. In doing so they sought to find which states that had the most confrontational drivers and which states had the most polite drivers.
According to the study, road rage shootings rose 135 percent in 2022. They aimed to get to the bottom of it.
The most common reasons for road rage are:
Heavy traffic (39.35%) Already feeling stressed (38.06%) Running late (33.89%) Already feeling angry (32.49%) Feeling tired (26.86%)
Below, we have shown how the 50 states rank. They are ordered from most confrontational drivers to the most polite. Where do you think South Dakota will end up?
Rankings:
Most polite drives by state - 50. Arizona
Most polite drives by state - 49. Rhode Island
Rhode Island
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 96.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 62.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 63.50% Forced Off The Road: 10.50%
Most polite drives by state - 48. West Virginia
West Virginia
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 94.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 63.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 61.50% Forced Off The Road: 13.50%
Most polite drives by state - 47. Virginia
Virginia
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 89.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 59.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 52.00% Forced Off The Road: 10.50%
Most polite drives by state - 46. Oklahoma
Oklahoma
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 71.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 59.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 55.50% Forced Off The Road: 14.00%
Most polite drives by state - 45. Alabama
Alabama
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 87.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 47.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 63.50% Forced Off The Road: 12.50%
Most polite drives by state - 44. Connecticut
Connecticut
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 65.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 49.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 50.00% Forced Off The Road: 20.50%
Most polite drives by state - 43. Illinois
Illinois
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 68.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 41.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 63.50% Forced Off The Road: 23.50%
Most polite drives by state - 42. Texas
Texas
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 77.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 63.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 33.00% Forced Off The Road: 12.50%
Most polite drives by state - 41. Ohio
Ohio
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 65.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 51.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 46.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.00%
Most polite drives by state - 40. Montana
Montana
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 46.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 41.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 33.50% Forced Off The Road: 9.00%
Most polite drives by state - 39. New york
New York
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 67.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 29.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 46.00% Forced Off The Road: 9.50%
Most polite drives by state - 38. California
California
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 64.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 33.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 39.50% Forced Off The Road: 12.00%
Most polite drives by state - 37. Alaska
Alaska
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 63.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 36.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 36.00% Forced Off The Road: 10.00%
Most polite drives by state - 36. Colorado
Colorado
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 63.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 26.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 59.50% Forced Off The Road: 10.00%
Most polite drives by state - 35. Massachusetts
Massachusetts
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 45.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 54.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 46.00% Forced Off The Road: 6.50%
Most polite drives by state - 34. Florida
Florida
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 61.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 32.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 51.00% Forced Off The Road: 10.50%
Most polite drives by state - 33. Missouri
Missouri
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 71.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 28.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 50.00% Forced Off The Road: 7.50%
Most polite drives by state - 32. Maryland
Maryland
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: (Data Missing) Cut Off on Purpose: 39.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 32.00% Forced Off The Road: 8.50%
Most polite drives by state - 31. Oregon
Oregon
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 43.5% Cut Off on Purpose: 39.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 32.00% Forced Off The Road: 8.50%
Most polite drives by state - 30. Utah
Utah
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 66.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 32.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 51.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.00%
Most polite drives by state - 29. Nevada
Nevada
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 44.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 33.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 33.00% Forced Off The Road: 11.00%
Most polite drives by state - 28. Arkansas
Arkansas
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 87.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 22.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 62.50% Forced Off The Road: 11.50%
Most polite drives by state - 27. Vermont
Vermont
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 42.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 42.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 30.00% Forced Off The Road: 13.00%
Most polite drives by state - 26. Maine
Maine
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 41.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 37.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 30.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.00%
Most polite drives by state - 25. Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 62.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 34.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 44.50% Forced Off The Road: 3.50%
Most polite drives by state - 24. New Jersey
New Jersey
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 71.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 37.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 32.00% Forced Off The Road: 3.00%
Most polite drives by state - 23. Kansas
Kansas
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 32.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 37.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 37.00% Forced Off The Road: 8.50%
Most polite drives by state - 22. North Dakota
North Dakota
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 38.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 39.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 33.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.00%
Most polite drives by state - 21. South Carolina
South Carolina
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 46.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 31.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 41.50% Forced Off The Road: 6.00%
Most polite drives by state - 20. Georgia
Georgia
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 68.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 18.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 35.00% Forced Off The Road: 4.50%
Most polite drives by state - 19. Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 33.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 34.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 32.00% Forced Off The Road: 8.50%
Most polite drives by state - 17. Tie North Carolina
North Carolina (Tie)
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 37.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 38.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 29.00% Forced Off The Road: 7.00%
Most polite drives by state - 17. Tie Nebraska
Nebraska (Tie)
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 35.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 36.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 29.50% Forced Off The Road: 5.50%
Most polite drives by state - 16. Tennessee
Tennessee
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 34.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 33.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 28.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.50%
Most polite drives by state - 15. Hawaii
Hawaii
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 41.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 41.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 35.00% Forced Off The Road: 6.00%
Most polite drives by state - 14. Michigan
Michigan
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 43.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 35.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 28.00% Forced Off The Road: 5.00%
Most polite drives by state - 13. Mississippi
Mississippi
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 40.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 31.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 32.50% Forced Off The Road: 7.00%
Most polite drives by state - 12. Minnesota
Minnesota
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 54.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 37.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 29.50% Forced Off The Road: 5.50%
Most polite drives by state - 11. Kentucky
Kentucky
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 44.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 24.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 29.50% Forced Off The Road: 9.00%
Most polite drives by state - 10. New Mexico
New Mexico
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 36.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 38.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 27.50% Forced Off The Road: 6.50%
Most polite drives by state - 9. Indiana
Indiana
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 41.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 36.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 26.00% Forced Off The Road: 4.00%
Most polite drives by state - 8. Iowa
Iowa
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 41.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 32.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 28.50% Forced Off The Road: 4.50%
Most polite drives by state - 7. Washington
Washington
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 51.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 23.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 22.50% Forced Off The Road: 8.00%
Most polite drives by state - 6. New Hampshire
New Hampshire
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 33.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 33.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 26.00% Forced Off The Road: 4.00%
Most polite drives by state - 5. Wyoming
Wyoming
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 49.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 15.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 21.00% Forced Off The Road: 1.50%
Most polite drives by state - 4. Louisiana
Louisiana
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 50.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 18.50% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 16.50% Forced Off The Road: 9.00%
Most polite drives by state - 3. South Dakota
South Dakota
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 33.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 32.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 26.00% Forced Off The Road: 7.00%
Most polite drives by state - 2. Idaho
Idaho
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 39.50% Cut Off on Purpose: 30.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 31.50% Forced Off The Road: 4.00%
Most polite drives by state - 1. Delaware
Delaware
Yelled at, Insulted or Threatened: 41.00% Cut Off on Purpose: 11.00% Blocked From Changing Lanes: 24.50% Forced Off The Road: 5.00%
To see the full survey results, visit the
Forbes Advisor study page.