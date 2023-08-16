RAPID CITY, S.D. - Sherie Brost, RRT, was awarded Monument Health’s inaugural PHIL Award. The Phil Award, which is The FACES Foundation’s signature program, is the only nationally recognized hospital-based recognition program dedicated to honoring outstanding respiratory therapists who provide exemplary care and treatment for patients with respiratory illnesses. Winners are nominated by patients, family members and other caregivers.
Sherie was nominated by multiple former coworkers. One nominator said, “Sherie always put the patient first and cared about each one she worked with and anyone in the hospital. Sherie was a very loving and caring person. Not only was she good to patients but also everyone she met. Sherie is what we should all strive to be in our lives, loving, caring, empathetic and just a wonderful person. She passed away but I feel she should be remembered as the great provider she was.”
Other nominations noted that during her career, Sherie spent valuable time with her patients, even in her off-hours, providing support and offering to pray with them. Providers and other multidisciplinary team members recognized her regularly for her patient care and willingness to always help.
Sherie received The Phil Award posthumously, having passed away Oct. 14, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She is remembered fondly by patients and fellow caregivers.
Monument Health adopted The PHIL award in April 2023 to recognize respiratory therapists who are heart and lung specialists. They work with patients of all ages, from premature babies to the elderly. Disease states or conditions often requiring diagnostic and therapeutic respiratory care include asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome. Respiratory Therapists also manage ventilators and artificial airway devices for adult, pediatric and infant patients who can’t breathe normally on their own.