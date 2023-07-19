RAPID CITY, S.D. - The school year is approaching fast and for middle and high school students sports are starting soon, and that means physicals.
The state's high school activities association requires student-athletes to get a physical exam once every three years to participate.
Monument Health is offering free physicals to community athletes this summer with the goal of making school sports more accessible.
Dusty Hirsch, outreach liaison at Monument Health said, “With Monument Health's commitment to the community, offering free sports physicals allows all student-athletes to be able to participate in sports here, without having to worry about paying for a physical.”
The free physicals are available on two Saturdays – July 28 at the Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital, off Catron Boulevard and August 12 at the Family Medicine Residency Clinic at 502 East Monroe Street, both events run from 8 a.m. to noon.
Contact information and details on how to register are available at Monument Health’s website.
Families who cant attend the event can schedule an alternate appointment at an urgent care or with their primary care doctor.