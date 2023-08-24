SPEARFISH, S.D. – Monument Health broke ground Thursday on its planned expansion of the Spearfish Hospital.
The first phase of construction is expected to take three years, but initial preparations will finish in December. The finished expansion will add more than 94 thousand square feet to the existing hospital.
Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Monument Health said, “It’s going to have beautiful inpatient rooms, expanded outpatient areas, a larger emergency department, [and] expanded operating rooms. So it's really designed specifically for the Spearfish community.”
Davidson pointed to private rooms for patients and more efficient use of space as two major improvements to the hospital’s current space. Plans for the project started in 2018 but an influx of people moving to Spearfish made expansion more necessary.
Thomas Worsley Spearfish Hospital president at Monument Health
“There’s always been a fairly steady growth in this area but over the last three or four years we have seen that growth accelerate, and we’ve seen a lot more folks move to the area and our reach as a medical center here in Spearfish has also grown.”
Worsley says the expansion will improve the working environment for employees. He adds the hospital will work to keep disruptions caused by construction to a minimum. He said, “We will have different ways and venues that we will communicate with the public and with our caregivers to ensure that – while we continue to provide care during construction – that people are still able to find their provider.”
The Spearfish expansion project is estimated to cost around $80 million. Around six million of that is expected to come from charitable donations.