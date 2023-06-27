RAPID CITY - On June 26, 2023, United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that Harvey Hugs, a 59-year-old man from Hardin, Montana, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken for three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
Hugs received a three-year federal prison sentence, followed by one year of supervised release. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a special assessment of $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and restitution of $70,000 for the killing of 14 juvenile eagles.
The indictment against Hugs was issued by a federal grand jury in May 2022, and he was found guilty after a jury trial on February 14, 2023.
The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act criminalizes the taking, selling, purchasing, and bartering of bald and golden eagles, as well as any parts and feathers of these birds. Montana authorities received information in February 2020 that Hugs, who had a prior conviction for trafficking in eagles in 2012, was once again involved in the illegal trafficking of golden eagle feathers.
Between August 20, 2020, and November 3, 2020, law enforcement conducted an investigation, gathering recorded phone calls and text messages in which Hugs offered to sell various eagle feathers. Hugs knowingly sold golden eagle tails on two occasions for several hundred dollars each and, on another occasion, sold a set of golden eagle wings and a golden eagle tail for $1,000. To conceal his activities, Hugs mailed the golden eagle feathers to South Dakota and requested payment to be wired under his daughter's name in Montana.
A search warrant was executed at Hugs' Montana residence on March 3, 2021, resulting in the seizure of multiple items, including several eagle tails and wings. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab in Ashland, Oregon conducted genetic analysis on the seized items and confirmed their match to the ones Hugs sold and shipped to South Dakota. The laboratory's findings revealed that a total of 14 juvenile eagles were genetically identified from the seized items.
The investigation into this case was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Montana Game and Fish Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan N. Dilges prosecuted the case.
Following the sentencing, Hugs was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.