PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office has received a Division of Criminal Investigations report regarding the Mitchell Legion 18 baseball team. The report involves allegations of sexual assault, with the primary acts allegedly occurring in Pennington County.
Presently, the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the file with no specific timeline provided for completion. Further information will be shared with the public as it becomes available, and they appreciate understanding the sensitivity of the matter.