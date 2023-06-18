RAPID CITY, S.D.– After 24 hours, Mission 22 Regional Leader Chris Cooper wrapped up the Walk For Hope on Sunday. "I got to hear a lot of good things from people and got a chance to give people the opportunity to remember some people who they have lost to suicide and talked to some people who are struggling or have been struggling," Cooper said. "And by the time they got done walking, they felt a little bit better and they feel like they have got hope after seeing so many people that walked around this track throughout the last 24 hours."
This year marked the third year for the Walk For Hope. Cooper adds that around 200 people joined him throughout the day and night. Special guests included Both Pennington and Meade County Sheriff's Offices, Rapid City Police Department, Rapid City Fire Department, and even Rapid City mayor-elect Jason Salamun.