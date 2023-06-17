RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mission 22 Regional Leader Chris Cooper started his annual Walk For Hope on Saturday morning at South Dakota Mines O'Harra Stadium.
Cooper originally started the campaign in 2021 as a way to raise awareness to mental health issues and remember all veterans lost to suicide. According to the Veterans Affairs Department, around 20 veterans are lost to suicide each year.
For 24 hours he walks continuously around the stadium track, with community members and leaders welcome to join him. In the event's first year, around 75 people joined him through the duration.
Last year saw 400 people, with Cooper raising $2,000 for Mission 22. Local law enforcement leaders from Rapid City and even as far as Meade County showed up Saturday morning to help him start off the walk.
This year, he is continuing his goal of shining a light on mental health issues in Rapid City and across the state.
"South Dakota right now is number seven in suicides, and the numbers are rising. We are on track to have more suicides this year than we were last year," he said. "I think it is important that we let those know who are struggling, that they're not alone, that they have people who are here for them and want them here and that they are needed"
Cooper says one of the main reasons for the walk is the physical and mental demand the task, which he says is similar to the cycle of people struggling with their mental health. With people around them to talk and interact with, daytime tends to be fine.
However, as night sets in and they are alone, that is when he says things shift.
"Your mind starts playing games with you. It starts letting you know, 'Hey, you cannot do this. Give up.' Things like that and you start to want to fall into that and want to give up," Cooper said. "And the next thing you know, it's morning time. People start showing up and people are there and you are around people and it starts getting easier again. And I kind of want to show people that this is kind of similar to what people are going through who are struggling with PTSD and just depression in general and thoughts of suicide."