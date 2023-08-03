UPDATE (AUGUST 3) - RCPD announced Thursday, August 3 that Khanie Quickbear has been located safe.
UPDATE: 12-year-old Khanie Quickbear has been located safe.— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) August 3, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The RCPD is currently seeking the public's help to locate 12-year-old Khanie Quickbear. Police have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing this afternoon. She was last seen at around 1:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Mall Drive wearing dark sweatpants and a black hoodie.