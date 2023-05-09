RAPID CITY, S.D. - Mayoral candidate forums continue, this one at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, and four of the five candidates participated.
Josh Lyle wasn't there.
An audience of about 100 people came out to hear more about the candidates and their views.
Organizers see this as an opportunity to get some answers and think about things people may not have considered previously.
"It's our great city, so we need to take care of our people so they can make better decisions," Doris Ann Werlinger, president of the Board for Minneluzahan Senior Center, said. "And if they have any comments or something like that, they can approach them and maybe get some answers."
There will be a mayoral forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Journey Museum. The sponsor is Democracy in Action.
Homelessness
Jason Salamun: Some people while in a rough patch need a helping hand and he encourages to continue helping. Others won't seek out things like employment and he says to help those even if they wont. He is also promoting homeless shelters, mental health resources, rehab and mainly being accountable.
Laura Armstrong: Journey On has been a program helping people to lessen underlying causes of poverty and she says that it's saved tax payers $1.8 million. She says that continued relations with Journey On will also be beneficial as they are working to contribute to sustainable change in Rapid City residents' lives.
Ron Weifenbach: He started by pointing out that homelessness and crime need to be looked at in different windows. We need to get doctors to people who are facing phycological issues and rehab for people with drug issues. But there needs to be accountability at places like the Care Campus which is becoming more like a hotel. People need to also be asking the question of "Do you want to be homeless or are you just down on your luck?"
Brad Estes: With generational and situational homelessness, he mentioned that the nonprofits that are helping this situation have a common location to provide said services. He also said that discipline is important and to not serve people who are intoxicated. Also, support needs to go to law enforcement to enforce all laws.
What would you do different in a global pandemic situation?
Weifenbach: He said that he wouldn't lock down. People can make their own decisions for their own businesses.
Estes: Using an example from what happened during COVID, he says that he kept his business open with normal salaries. It was the employees' choice to keep working or wear a mask.
Salamun: He says that he fought against mandates and closures during COVID-19. He felt that people should take the virus seriously but still live life. "Mask by choice, not by force," he said.
Armstrong: Protecting people and Rapid City comes first. She said to listen to the experts like Monument Health, the Governor, etc. She would let businesses decide as well but says that she's "looking four years ahead instead of three years behind."
Race Relations
Armstrong: She says that she is active to improve race relations. The city's community relations commission holds mental health and economic forums to discuss different topics and there was even a Pine Ridge trip organized. She emphasized that the tough conversations need to happen, people need to be seen as who they are and cultures should be respected.
Weifenbach: Taking note of the Racism vs Rapid City flyers around town, he said that first we have to acknowledge that it does exist then we can go about finding ways to improve relationships. The conversation on how to approach a change needs to come from all sides. By learning about people and other cultures, it gives people a chance to get to know each other.
Estes: He focused on people need to be good at listening. Native Americans live, work, raise families and are a huge part of the community. He said that he would like to sit down and listening to elders that know to better understand and respect each other better.
Salamun: He feels like people put everyone in boxes of groups instead of individuals, which almost dehumanizes others. Building relationships is important and there's a lot that he says to learn. Respecting each other is important because everyone matters and people should be appreciated.