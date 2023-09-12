MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. - The Minnehaha County's Sheriff's Department has a list of the most wanted criminals in the county on its website. This list is checked daily for accuracy.
The Sheriff's Office asks that if you observe one of these individuals or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please do not approach that person.
Please contact the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force (605) 367-4614 or Crime Stoppers 367-7007 toll free 1-877-367-7007. Crime Stoppers does not require you to identify yourself and if the tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a reward. Click here for Minnehaha County Open Warrants.
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Manuel Mazariegos Cordova
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Kevin Taylor Faulk
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Frances Allan Flyinghawk
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Silas John Marczak
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Jose Miguel Martinezhernandez
Minnehaha County's Most Wanted - Jose Clemente Rodrigueznarez