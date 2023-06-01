A new program that could give enlisted airmen more say in their assignments goes into effect on June 1. The "Enlisted Swap Assignment Program" lets senior master sergeants and below essentially put feelers out to see if anyone at another base wants to swap locations.
Airmen must use the Air Force’s “My Vector” discussion forum to post their assignments and initiate discussions to determine interest in swapping assignments. “The program application on MyVector isn’t perfect, but it will evolve throughout the year,” said Alex Wagner, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “We understand the frustrations with our IT infrastructure, which is why it’s important for you [airmen] to provide feedback to the team to make them better.”
"We aren't waiting for the perfect system to be built and I’m glad to see this program come to fruition,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass.
There are a number of stipulations. Among them, an airman must be within 90days of their assignment selection date, and both airmen interested in swapping must be in the same career field and have the same skill levels and ranks.
Bass says this is one of several initiatives to retain and re-train the talent needed to ensure readiness. “Building the force of the future requires us to look at our personnel policies and balance them with an integrated approach to ensure we maintain the highest standards of readiness,” she said.