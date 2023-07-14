RAPID CITY, S.D. – With Hills Alive scheduled to begin on Saturday, Rapid City officials are issuing a warning to visitors regarding nearby Rapid Creek.
The Bureau of Reclamation reported earlier this month that flows from Pactola Reservoir were estimated at 225 cubic feet per second, increasing stream flows around Rapid City. Also with recent storm activity, certain areas are, or close to, being inundated with overflowing water.
The Mount Rushmore Road bike path underpass is currently inundated with creek spillover, with the Fifth Street underpass not far behind.
"Those areas may not be under water now but if we have a quick rainstorm, all of a sudden it could be overflowing with water," Communications Coordinator for Rapid City Darrell Shoemaker said. "If they see that it is under water, then use the over overpasses that go up by the bridges and the crosswalks to continue their track on the on the bike path."
Shoemaker adds that there are multiple alternative routes to get to the festival area:
- If you are coming from the overflow parking lot on Mount Rushmore Road, use the crosswalk by the road bridge followed by the Memorial Park walking bridge to cross the creek
- If you are coming from the overflow parking lot by New York Street, use the nearby crosswalks at the Fifth Street bridge or Fifth and New York Street
- Other crossing locations include Fifth and Omaha Streets along with the Sixth Street bridge.