RAPID CITY. S.D.– Since her death was announced on Saturday, members of law enforcement and the Pennington County community are sharing their stories and memories of Deputy Kaitie Leising. Leising was conducting a traffic stop after a report of a drunk driver in St. Croix County, Wisconsin when the driver shot her. She was later taken to a nearby hospital, where she died later that night. Sheriff Brian Mueller and Senior Deputy Sheriff James Waldrop of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) were among the local officials remembering a member of the PCSO family.
Sheriff Brian Mueller
According to Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, deputies and other office staff have been sharing their memories of Leising as part of their grieving process. "Trainers talking about when she was a brand new deputy first starting off in the career, the impact that she had on them as individuals. People like Jim (James Waldrop) that worked alongside her day in and day out and then her supervisors, too. So she had a big impact on everyone that she came into contact with. And she will be greatly missed."
Sheriff Mueller had many interactions with Deputy Leising but recalled them bonding in particular over their love of being outdoors.
"She liked to hunt. So in the fall, we would tell stories about what we were hunting and where we were going," he said. "And I know for her, like me, it was more than just getting out and hunting. It was that quality time spent with people she cared for. And so we bonded over that quite a bit."
According to the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police, Leising's death marks the fourth law enforcement officer killed while on duty this year, and the third in the last month. Sheriff Mueller added his support and gratitude to be able to send members to St. Croix County for the future memorial. "These aren't trips that people want to take, but our staff are looking forward to coming out and being supportive," he explained. "Sheriff Knudson has invited us to come and be part of that with his organization because he knows the type of impact that she has on those that she works with and recognizes that. And so I'm appreciative that he reached out and we are looking forward to going out and sharing some stories of how Katie impacted us and hearing about the impact she had on that community in the short year that she was there. I know she is going to be missed by all of us."
Senior Deputy Sheriff James Waldrop
Senior Deputy Sheriff James Waldrop worked with Deputy Leising for some time when she was with the PCSO. "But how Katy would know me when I worked with her, I would be 'Jim'," he said. Waldrop and Leising both worked in Hill City together, one getting off work as the other would be coming in for their shift.
One particular thing about her, he remembered, was how willing she was to help out her colleagues in any way. "She was willing to go [the] extra mile," he said. "She traded shifts with me one time– she traded and worked Friday nights so that I could have Friday nights off to go to my son's football games. She did that for two months. She didn't have to do that."
And as for the Hill City community that she served, he has already been hearing from residents about meetings they had with her, and how impactful she was on them no matter how minor the situation was. "Just her ease to be around impacted far more people than we will ever know. And Katie would take care of the little things. She would do the little things with and help people in little ways and you would never know about it," he said. "When I was working evenings and you would see her around town, she would hang around Hill City. She would come to events in Hill City. And so not only did she she work in Hill City, she was a part of that community. The Hill City community will be grieving. Katie was dearly loved by that community."