HILL CITY, S.D. - 10-year-old Elizabeth Knapp sells lemonade, watermelon slices, and water to bikers making their way through Hill City. The reasoning? She wants to buy her very own Barbie pink Harley-Davidson. Elizabeth is set up in the Harney Peak Inn parking lot right when you enter town.
Elizabeth's Lemonade Stand Prices:
- Lemonade - $2
- Watermelon Slices - $3
- Water - $1
This is not Elizabeth's first rally-week selling lemonade/watermelon. She has been at it for a couple of years, saving her money to upgrade to a Harley. She says that business is going nicely even with the rain, " It's been pretty good. I have made quite a bit this week".
Elizabeth, unfortunately, will be shutting down her business very soon. She says that she typically stays open for 3-4 days out of the week from 11 a.m. - whenever she wants to close up the stand. And tomorrow, Thursday, August 10 will be the last day she will be open. If you would like to go support Miss Elizabeth, you can head to the Harney Peak Inn parking lot to go get yourself some lemonade and watermelon slices. If you cannot make it for her last day, never fret, she will be back next year to continue selling and saving up.