STURGIS, S.D. - As the Sturgis Meals on Wheels program approaches its five-year anniversary this July, it has become a vital source of support and nutrition for the local community.
About Sturgis Meals on Wheels:
Over the past five years, the program has expanded its reach, now serving additional areas such as Deadwood, Whitewood, Blucksberg and Boulder Canyon. With approximately 200 meals prepared and delivered daily from their kitchen, the dedicated staff ensures that seniors in need receive nourishing meals throughout the week.
In addition to the daily meals, Meals on Wheels provides participants with pre-packaged and frozen meals for the weekends. These meals are delivered on Fridays, allowing recipients to conveniently heat and enjoy them at their own convenience over the weekend. With an estimated 1,400 meals distributed weekly, the program relies on the commitment of staff and volunteers to ensure smooth operations.
The meal preparation, cooking, and packing are primarily handled by the dedicated staff. The program operates on a freewill donation basis, appreciating any contribution, big or small, from the community.
"We always tell people that we appreciate any and all donations from a dollar per meal, some people donate five dollars per meal, but anything and everything is greatly appreciated as well," said Jamie Helms, area manger for Lead, Deadwood, Whitewood and surrounding areas.
Meals on Wheels provides seniors with more than just a meal; they foster independence and ensure that individuals who may face challenges in mobility or daily tasks can continue to live independently in their homes.
"You have a lot of people who are living in their homes who may not be able to get around well, they may not be able to see or hear or do things well, but they still want that aspect of independent living," said Helms. "So, a program like this allows them to have a meal delivered to their home every day so that takes that pressure off of them. You also have that volunteer or that staff member checking in on them every day. They're seeing that person, they're making sure that they're okay so that independent living can continue for them."
Holiday meal security:
With the approach of the Fourth of July holiday, Meals on Wheels has made special preparations to ensure the holiday meal security for its participants. In the case of a three-day weekend, recipients typically receive three frozen meals instead of the usual two. However, this year, with the holiday falling on a Tuesday, the program has planned additional measures.
"On Monday, we're doing a little extra prep and everybody's getting a sack lunch that we're putting together to go out on Monday with the meals," said Helms. "So, they'll get their normal hot meal on Monday, but then we came up with a fun little special meal for the Fourth of July. That's a sack lunch. It's like a club sandwich and some crackers and fruit, lettuce and tomato. It's like a cool sack lunch just to take out and sit in your yard on the Fourth of July."
Looking to volunteer?
Volunteers are crucial to the success of Meals on Wheels, and the program is always seeking additional individuals willing to contribute their time and effort for driving home delivery routes.
"We are always, always, always, always looking for volunteers," said Helms. "Right now, we have about three routes every day that are delivered by volunteers. And we have a lot of regular volunteers who deliver pretty regularly, sometimes a couple times a week, sometimes once a week, once a month. But we always have gaps that we're trying to fill in."
If you're interested in volunteering, you can reach out on to Jamie Helms at (605) 347-1740, or through the Sturgis Meals on Wheels Facebook page.