UPDATE - The Meade County Sheriff's Office has announced that Caleb Richter of Rapid City has been captured and taken into custody.
- - -
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff's Office received a report of an injured female walking on Bear Butte Road Tuesday, May 23, and a subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 18-year-old Caleb Richter of Rapid City.
Richter was arrested for simple assault, probation violation, possession of a controlled drug and numerous other warrants. All the charges listed are an allegation at this time.
Upon arrival at the Meade County Jail, at approximately 7 a.m., Richter broke free from the deputy and ran. He was last seen running south near the courthouse.
Richter was wearing a green hoodie, dirty black pants and a black and orange beanie. He is a white male standing 5'8", approximately 140 pounds and he was handcuffed at the time of his escape.
In an abundance of caution, the Sturgis schools were notified of the escape and have taken appropriate action. Law enforcement will be maintaining a significant presence at the schools throughout the day.
Richter is not considered armed and dangerous.
If he is located or if anyone sees anything suspicious, you are encouraged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.