MEADE COUNTY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has reported that one person has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred I-90 near mile marker 50. The incident has been reported to have occurred around Summerset.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a semi had been parked on the shoulder of westbound I-90 near mile marker 50. The 54-year-old male driver of the semi merged back onto westbound I-90.
The department reports that the semi driver stated he had sped up to about 45-50 miles per hour when the semi-trailer was struck by a 2023 Kia Sportage, which became lodged underneath the rear part of the semi’s trailer. The semi driver, who was reported wearing his seatbelt, brought his vehicle to a stop on the westbound shoulder and was not injured.
Officials report that the 16-year-old who was driving the Kia Sportage was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old passenger of the Kia Sportage sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by an ambulance to Monument Health to receive treatment.
The crash caused I-90 westbound to be closed at Exit 52. All information released on the crash is preliminary and South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Officials report that the names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.