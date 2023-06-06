RAPID CITY, S.D. - A public reception honoring Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender will be held Thursday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. in The Monument’s Rushmore Hall.
Mayor Steve Allender became the City’s 58th mayor in 2015 and is the second longest continuous-serving mayor in the City’s history with eight years of service. Art LaCroix, Allender and Jim Shaw are the only mayors to serve eight or more years in the office. LaCroix served six two-year terms from 1975-87; Allender has served since 2015, having been elected to consecutive two-year terms before being elected to a four-year term in 2019. Shaw served four two-year terms split between 1997-2001 and 2003-2007.
Prior to mayor, Allender was a member of the Rapid City Police Department for 29 years from 1985-2014, serving as police chief from 2007 to 2014.
The reception will include a brief program. Cake and refreshments will be served.