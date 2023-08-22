RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun, along with city leaders, laid out the proposed budget for 2024.
The budget is estimated at more than 260 million and largely depends on sales tax revenues, something the mayor is looking for ways to increase.
Mayor Salamun said, “We rise and fall based on consumer spending a great deal. We have other revenue sources as well but that’s the major one. So one of the things we are heavily dependent upon is people spending money in the city limits of Rapid City.”
He said thanks to South Dakota v. Wayfair supreme court decision Rapid City gets revenue from online purchases but loses out if a purchase is made outside city limits. He added other sources of revenue are necessary, and user fees – fees charged for using services like the city swimming pools – can act as a more stable income.
Salamun said, “We need to look at an evaluation across the board and say, ‘What fees do we have that should be appropriate so that the taxpayers aren’t subsidizing user fees?’”
A wide range of topics from homelessness and policing to public transportation and the public library were discussed.
While many departments had a proposed raise in their personnel funding, other areas such as the mayor’s office and information technology, saw proposed cuts.
Mayor Salamun said, “Our greatest investment in the budget is personnel. It’s our best investment too, but our greatest one, and when you say ‘no’ to positions – and some of these I don’t doubt are needed – that is a savings for now, but there’s always a cost to everything.”
Both the Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Fire Department saw a proposed increase in their personnel budget, with a focus on retention.
The budget needs to go before the City Council for final approval. The first reading is Monday, Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m.