RAPID CITY, S.D. — Mayor Jason Salamun of Rapid City recently visited Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) in an effort to explore its offerings and comprehend its role in preparing students for successful careers.
Western Dakota Technical College is committed to equipping students with the skills necessary for a prosperous career. Through accessible and career-focused programs, the college aligns with the demands of the local workforce, thereby contributing positively to the community's economic landscape. These programs are strategically designed to empower students, enabling them to enhance their lives by becoming proficient professionals across diverse fields.
WDT offers an array of programs that span various domains, including Business and Computers, Construction and Manufacturing, Energy and Environmental Technologies, Health Sciences, Legal and Public Services, and Transportation Technologies. The collective efforts of the college's faculty, staff, and administration ensure students acquire the essential skills and experiences pivotal for their eventual success.
The core focus at WDT lies in practical learning experiences, internships, and collaborations with industries. This approach ensures that students are not only academically adept but also equipped with real-world skills that enable them to make meaningful contributions to both their prospective employers and local communities.
"The best thing about Western Dakota Technical College is the amount of return for student investment that they get. When students come and graduate, they will find that they are sought after by many employers in each field, and they will be able to earn a great wage and be able to kind of live the life of their dreams from that point forward," said Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Tech.
Reflecting on his tour, Mayor Salamun expressed his intention, "It's important to see firsthand what Western Dakota Tech offers our community. Education is significant, but the college also provides relevant education for our workforce. We aim for Rapid City to be an ideal place for families, which entails securing good-paying jobs. That's where Western Dakota Tech plays a crucial role, equipping individuals with the right skills."
For further insights into Western Dakota Technical College and its diverse program range, individuals can visit the institution's official website, www.wdt.edu.
Prospective students are reminded that the final day to apply for enrollment at Western Dakota Tech is August 25.