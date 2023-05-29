RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Donnell family is 7 members strong, with parents Breanne and Obadiah Donnell both serving in the South Dakota Army National Guard. Staff Sergeant Breanne Donnell is with the 129th Mobile Public Affairs detachment, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Obadiah Donnell is a helicopter pilot. They have five kids, and have both deployed during their careers.
The Donnells say that support from other National Guard soldiers and larger groups like the family readiness group are a huge part of their success. "Being a dual military family has its unique challenges, but we have a great support system within each other, and then just our family around here, as well as just the service members with us who understand and are willing to support our families," explains Breanne.
They explain that the support of other service members and families in the National Guard is crucial. "The National Guard, South Dakota National Guard especially, does a great job of having that family structure. We really get to lean on each other and and learn about each other's family and take part in it as well. And I know that all of my coworkers and fellow soldiers that I rely upon day to day, I know that my wife can rely upon them as well," Obadiah adds.
The Donnells add that they can also find support in the civilian community, which is always deeply appreciated. "We appreciate any acknowledgment of our service or people going out of the way to say thank you," Obadiah says. "It's great, but honestly, it's just so fulfilling, being able to be a part of our local community and be able to have a say and help out locally here."
If you're trying to figure out how to best support a friend or family member in the military, Breanne says that even small gestures can make a big difference in helping them feel supported. "It doesn't have to be a large gesture, but really a handwritten note and just a text message to be, okay, thinking about you, how are things going? I think that goes a long way with just supporting someone if you're not sure where to start."
Through the challenges of deployment, they can always count on each other. "It's amazing to have someone who understands all of the nuances of the military life," Obadiah explains. "Having that shared understanding allows me to have the support structure directly from the person that's most important to me."