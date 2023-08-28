RAPID CITY, S.D. - Rapid City Police Department has discovered the body of a 71-year-old man identified as Kenneth Bauer during their search for a missing person. Bauer was last seen around 1200 N. Lacrosse Street, according to police sources. Video footage from the area showed him walking east before he went missing.
Following this lead, detectives began searching in the direction Bauer was last seen. On August 25th, during the search, law enforcement located a deceased male near the edge of a water body just south of 1225 Eglin Street. Subsequent identification confirmed the body to be that of Kenneth Bauer.
Preliminary examinations of Bauer's body did not reveal any immediate signs of injury or suspicious activity. However, authorities have not disclosed the exact cause of death as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing.