RAPID CITY, S.D. — At approximately 9:00 p.m. May 3, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.
When police arrived on scene, they began searching the area, and witnesses informed police that a male subject was seen running from the area immediately following the gunshots.
His description was aired over the radio and police located him in the 1400 block of Cambell Street. He was identified as 21-year-old Duane Sierra and transported to the RCPD Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed.
Police located a female lying in the grass between Lacrosse Street and Brennan Avenue. She was unresponsive and police initiated emergency life-saving measures. A medical unit arrived at the location and transported the female to the hospital.
During the course of the life-saving measures, police observed a gunshot wound to the female’s upper torso. Police later learned the female died at the hospital. She has been identified as 26-year-old Serena Spider of Rapid City.
Detectives of the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office proceeded to interview Sierra about the incident. At the conclusion of the interview, Sierra was placed under arrest for Second Degree Murder before being booked into the Pennington County Jail.
Information generated in the investigation indicates that the involved parties knew each other, and that this is not a random act. The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing, and is being conducted jointly between the RCPD and the PCSO.