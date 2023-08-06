RAPID CITY, S.D. - A change of command ceremony was conducted this Saturday, August 8, at Monument's Fine Arts Theater. Newly promoted Major General Mark R. Morrell replaced Major General Jeffery P. Marlette for Adjutant General of the South Dakota National Guard.
General Morrell entered the Air Force in 1999 as a graduate of South Dakota State University and as a Distinguished Graduate of USAF Reserve Officer Training Crop Detachment 780. He served on active duty for 12 years before transitioning home to the South Dakota Air National Guard. General Morrell is a command pilot with over 3,000 flying hours, is qualified as an instructor pilot and is both a graduate of and former instructor at the United States Air Force Weapons School.
The role of Adjutant General will consist of guiding the preparation of 4,200 Soldiers and Airman and 950 full-time Federal and State employees to respond to state or national emergencies. General Morrell is responsible for federal and state missions, leader assignment, recruiting, training, public relations, and more. He will serve on Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet and will be the principal advisor for the governor on all matters involving the National Guard.
Gov. Noem was in attendance today to sign in and participate in the changing of the commands. She chose General Morrell after General Marlette's decision to retire.
"I spent a lot of time with each of the candidates [in reference to deciding the next Adjutant General]. They were all phenomenal leaders. At times it can be a difficult to make a choice, but General Morrell comes well qualified in the fact he has served, he has been deployed. He can make sure that he knows each of the experiences of each of out airman and our guard members and use that to make wise decisions..."
General Morrell has a long list achievements including: Bronze Star Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with star, and a lot more. He was joined today for the ceremony with his wife, children, mother and in-laws.