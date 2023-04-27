Never miss a weather update with the NewsCenter1 Weather App. Download it for iPhone and Android.
featured
Lots of sunshine is in the near future! Check out Brant's forecast if you missed it.
NewsCenter1 Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 5
-
"I have been waiting my whole life for this." Rapid City area students among first to see Frozen: The Broadway Musical
-
Now that's a bathtub! Check out this custom built home in Sturgis!
-
Here's how many crimes have been reported in the first half of April in Rapid City
-
See how General Beadle Elementary measures on the South Dakota State Report Card
-
When is work on Lacrosse Street bridge wrapping up?
Photo Galleries
Shows
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated