RAPID CITY, S.D. - For anyone who lost essential items like IDs, bank cards, credit cards, wallets, purses, umbrellas, keys, glasses, and more at the Central States Fair, there's a solution. The event's organizers have set up a lost and found service.
If you think your belongings might be there, send an email to info@blackhillsstocksshow.com describing what you've lost. They'll help you match your description with the found items. If your lost items are indeed there, the Central States Fair team will work to get them back to you securely.