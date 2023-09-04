RAPID CITY, S.D. – In the wake of the most recent mountain lion sighting, both the Humane Society of the Black Hills and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are urging people to take caution in order to keep both people and pets safe.
According to Humane Society of the Black Hills Executive Director Jerry Steinley, outdoor pets are the biggest concern. "If you have pets that you have outdoors or that you let outdoors, you should be outside keeping an eye on them," he said. "Or have them on a leash by the house, so you can keep an eye on them. That's probably the most important thing and the easiest thing." And for residents with rabbits or chickens, closing hutches and coops is also very important to make sure the animals stay safe.
On the sheriff's side, Sergeant Gordon Larsen with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office says that this time of year is typically when the one to two-year-old offspring begin to leave their mothers and search for new places to make their home. Thus making more sightings a distinct possibility, he stresses the importance of never approaching them for any reason. "If it is a chance encounter, make yourself as big as possible. Yell, scream. Use a whistle if you have to. Just do not bend over. Make yourself smaller. You want to look bigger. You want to look threatening. They don't want contact with humans."
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office also says that to report any sightings, call either their office number at (605) 394-6113 or for a direct number to dispatch, their non-emergency number at (605) 394-2151.
Once sightings are reported, officials will work with Game, Fish, and Parks to determine what the next steps are.