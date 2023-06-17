Elevate Rapid City annual board meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Elevate Rapid City honored local businesses on Wednesday 2nd annual Elevate Business Awards Night in the LaCroix Hall at The Monument.

According to Elevate Rapid City, the ceremony was established in 2022 to honor businesses, organizations, and people within the community for making significant contributions to their mission to elevate the region for all.

2023 Elevate Rapid City Business Award Winners

  • Distinguished Public Service Award Winner: Mike Diedrich

  • George Award Winner: Jim White

  • Granite Award Winner: Security First Bank

  • Small Business Award Winner: Black Hills Tire

  • Emerging Business Award Winner: Built Right Roofing and Construction

  • Business Expansion Award Winner: Rapid City Medical Center

  • Large Business Award Winner: RESPEC

  • Young Professionals Best Place to Work Award Winner: HDR Engineering

  • Non-Profit Award Winner: Black Hills Badges for Hope

  • Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner: Fork Real Community Café

  • Beautification Award Winner: Nell’s Gourmet to Go

