RAPID CITY, S.D. - Elevate Rapid City honored local businesses on Wednesday 2nd annual Elevate Business Awards Night in the LaCroix Hall at The Monument.
According to Elevate Rapid City, the ceremony was established in 2022 to honor businesses, organizations, and people within the community for making significant contributions to their mission to elevate the region for all.
2023 Elevate Rapid City Business Award Winners
Distinguished Public Service Award Winner: Mike Diedrich
George Award Winner: Jim White
Granite Award Winner: Security First Bank
Small Business Award Winner: Black Hills Tire
Emerging Business Award Winner: Built Right Roofing and Construction
Business Expansion Award Winner: Rapid City Medical Center
Large Business Award Winner: RESPEC
Young Professionals Best Place to Work Award Winner: HDR Engineering
Non-Profit Award Winner: Black Hills Badges for Hope
Diversity & Inclusion Award Winner: Fork Real Community Café
Beautification Award Winner: Nell’s Gourmet to Go
To learn more about these award-winning businesses, click HERE.