RAPID CITY, S.D. - Exit 55 in Rapid City houses the largest Harley-Davidson superstores in the Midwest. Every Sturgis rally time they will host their own mini rally next to the exit.
With over 116 vendors, there is something for everyone there. Bikers, non-bikers, locals, you name it, there will be something for you.
They sell a variety of wares, from motorcycle parts that you can install right there, to Liquid IV. You'll find just about anything, including food - not to mention all the motorcycles to admire.
One vendor sold exclusively patches for your jacket. There were hundreds of different kinds of patches that you could buy. Another vendor even had a raffle for a resort stay.
Date and Times for Rally at Exit 55:
- August 4, 2023 – August 9, 2023 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- August 10, 2023 – August 11, 2023 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- August 12, 2023 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information on all the vendors, head over to the Black Hills Harley-Davidson website.