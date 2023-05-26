On Thursday, Travel North Dakota released a song all about the state: The North Dakota Anthem.
In a Facebook post, Travel North Dakota says, "This piece was created by locals Kyle Gagner and Josh Silbernagel. The two were in a band together back when they were 14 years old living in Casselton. Today, music is still a passion of theirs and led them to writing the North Dakota Anthem in 2021. They say inspiration came from 'a lifetime of living here and learning to appreciate the great people of North Dakota as well as the unique beauty our state holds.' Thank you to them both for such a great piece celebrating North Dakota!"