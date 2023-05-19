BOX ELDER, S.D. - Douglas High School seniors, dressed in their caps and gowns, walked through the elementary schools Friday for the annual Grad Walk. Elementary students lined the halls to see the seniors walk by and cheer them on.
At Badger Clark Elementary, kids high-fived the soon-to-be graduates as they passed and even chanted, "let's go seniors, let's go."
"Oftentimes, our high school students work really hard and they don't have that perception of younger people looking up to them and putting on the cap and gown, and walking through the halls and getting the cheers and the high fives," Duane Wince, principal of Douglas High School, said. "I think it kind of brings it home for our district as far as kindergarten through 12th grade."
Wince says that the Grad Walk shows everyone the goal of education.
"It shows that education is a process. And our older students, even our high school students, can encourage the younger students too," he said. "I heard a lot of comments like 'stay in school, work hard in school,' and just give them that encouragement to go on and there is a goal ahead."
It also lets younger siblings see the graduates and seniors can see old teachers and classrooms. The class of 2023 graduates at 2 p.m. Sunday on the Dave Broadie Field at the Patriot Stadium.