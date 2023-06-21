Rapid City, S.D. - The Pennington County Master Transportation Plan is in the works and seeking public comments.
Rapid City is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midwest and to help with said growth, Pennington County is working on a plan to update infrastructure.
"Rapid City is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and has been for a while. So, we're trying to deal with that and the growth in all the housing that is needed, making sure that the infrastructure that's in place is adequate and trying to find where our infrastructure is not adequate." Said Joseph Miller, highway superintendent for Pennington County.
The plan will be partially funded through the Metropolitan Planning Organization of Rapid City and a portion through grants. It is just the beginning of the plan and the county is in need of input from the public on what areas need work. Some areas that are currently being discussed include Radar Hill and Highway 1416.
"We'll try and publish those again in the newspapers and get those out to the public so we can get the public input. I mean, this is the public's plan ultimately. So that's why we're asking for their input as to know where the issues are because we drive the roads, but we don't necessarily see the roads at those peak times, commuting times both in the morning and the afternoon." Said Miller.
To submit a comment, visit klj.mysocialpinpoint.com and go through the following steps:
- Select one of the pins above the map.
- Drag and drop the pin to your desired location on the map.
- Once you drop a pin, a comment form will pop up.
- Fill out the comment form and click the "Add Comment" button.