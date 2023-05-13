RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) held a Stand Down event at Canyon Lake Park Saturday to provide information on services for military veterans. The event had a handful of organizations providing services for military veterans.
Despite the rain, people still turned out to look at some of the veteran-focused organizations.
"Especially like with our older veterans, they're not on social media and they're pretty much hands-on," Jack Post, DAV transportation coordinator, said. "So when you can show it to them, they're more apt to remember. It is the most effective way that I have found for us to reach out to the community."
During the event, DAV offered vets discounted membership.
Here's what a few organizations that were a part of the event offered:
DAV
Through DAV, veterans can get help with their benefits and counseling on claims and appeals. The organization offers medical transportation for veterans to get to a certain location for medical appointments.
They also have an employment program that connects transiting active duty, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses with employers. Additionally, DAV has transition service offices to help guide veterans that are making the transition to civilian life.
Team Red, White & Blue
Team RWB aims to guide veterans through the journey with real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally. They currently have over 200,000 members and have a number of events throughout the year.
Midwest Honor Flight
The Midwest Honor Flight provides veterans with respect, honor and closure with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices they and other veterans have made. They have completed 13 missions, flown 1,153 veterans and have 760 veterans waiting.
Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home
Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home provides high-quality resident directed long-term care. They maintain excellence in personal services and treatment through "professional collaboration, innovation, dedication and respect." They serve South Dakota military veterans, their spouses, widows or widowers.
The organization serves three meals a day in a neighborhood dining room; provide social, pharmacy, pastoral, postal, primary care and transportation services; a library; assistance with veteran benefits; and 24-hour nursing ream care.
South Dakota Service Dogs
SDSD provides service dogs to veterans and first responders, giving them back the quality of life they deserve. Veterans and first responders can apply to get a service dog that meets each person's specific needs.