RAPID CITY, S.D. - If you own a historic home in Rapid City, officials are hosting a Paint your Historic Home Workshop on Sunday.
There are still eight spots open out of 12 available. The registration is also first come, first served.
The Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission is hosting it and bringing in Bob Yapp, president of Preservation Resources, INC. Yapp is also the founder of the Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation, has produced and hosted a PBS series "About Your House With Bob Yapp" and has been involved in over 160 historic properties' restoration or rehabilitation.
This workshop is also supported by the South Dakota State Historical Society, Knecht Home Center and West Boulevard Neighborhood Association.
"So there are laws that require property owners to maintain historic properties," Jonathan Howard, special projects planner of the City of Rapid City, said. "You're not allowed to damage, alter or destroy character-defining features of historic properties. So and there are inventories on historic properties and so we have a good understanding of which properties should be preserved, and contribute to the character of an area or a neighborhood."
The workshop will take place in the West Boulevard Area and will go over steps to paint historic wooden siding that is the same price and longevity as vinyl replacement, while keeping the charm and character of the historic home.
There have been a few cases where people buy a historic property without knowing. The easiest way to tell if you're in the historic district is the street signs will be white instead of green.
It's free to people who register and you don't have to own a historical home to participate.
How to register
To register, contact jonathan.howard@rcgov.org or call 605-394-4120 ext. 2339.
You can also ask Howard any questions about the event that you might have.