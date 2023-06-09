RAPID CITY, S.D. - Ward Five Council member and mayoral candidate Laura Armstrong has filed a formal request with the City Finance Office seeking a recount of the mayoral election results from Tuesday.
Armstrong filed the request late Thursday with the City’s Finance Office. State statute indicates candidates who fall within two percent of the final vote total are eligible to request a recount.
Here are specific guidelines and requirements regarding recounts for municipal elections.
**A recount can be filed at any time after an election but within five days after the official canvass proceeding, which will take place at a special session of the Rapid City Council next Tuesday (noon in Council Chambers). Upon approval of the canvassing vote resolution, Jason Salamun will be approved as mayor.
**A candidate can initiate a recount by submitting a written request with City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. Candidate Armstrong filed the request Thursday afternoon with the City’s Finance Office.
**Finance Director Ainslie will convene a recount board. A recount of the votes must be scheduled within 10 days of receipt of the request for a recount.
**Membership of the recount board will consist of one person selected by candidate Salamun, one person chosen by candidate Armstrong, and one person appointed by City Finance Director Ainslie, who is acceptable to both candidates.
**Membership of the recount board has not been determined at this time and no date has been set for the convening of the recount board. More information on these items will be forthcoming next week from the City of Rapid City.
**The recount will be held with the assistance of the Pennington County Auditor’s Office.
**If the results of the recount indicate that Jason Salamun received the most votes, no further action will be taken. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the canvassing of the recounted votes will occur at a later date and will replace the previous canvassing resolution.
Here is a copy of the State Statute 9-13-27.3 (Request for recount – Recount board established)
9-13-27.3. Request for recount--Recount board established.
If any candidate for the municipal governing body is defeated by a margin not exceeding two percent of the total votes cast for all candidates for the office, or by a margin of five votes or less, the candidate may, within five days after completion of the official canvass, file with the municipal finance officer a written request for a recount. The finance officer shall set the time and place for the recount to occur within ten days of the date of the receipt of the recount request. A recount board shall be established consisting of one person chosen by each candidate declared elected and by each candidate who is eligible to request a recount. If this board consists of an even number of persons, one additional recount board member shall be appointed by the finance officer who shall be mutually agreeable to each candidate involved in the recount. Each representative to the recount board shall be named within three days of the receipt of the recount request by the finance officer. The person having custody of the ballot boxes containing the ballots to be recounted shall deliver them to the recount board. Any question arising on the recount shall be determined by majority vote of the recount board. The recount shall proceed expeditiously until completed.
