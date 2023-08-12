RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Rapid City Police and Fire Departments helped kids end the week with one last splash for the summer. Emergency responders, along with Rapid City Parks and Recreation, hosted the final Hydrant Party at LaCroix Park Friday afternoon.
RCFD broke out the hoses, while RCPD brought popsicles for a refreshing break between water battles. The Rapid City Public Library's pop-up also made an appearance.
The Hydrant Parties are not only a free way for the kids to have fun, but also a positive interaction between them and the city's finest and bravest.
Rapid City Parks and Recreation Specialist Lindsey Myers says, "It's a great way to show the community that we all work together - great as a team and that any kid who sees a firefighter police officer, don't be afraid to go up and say, 'hey, how are you?'"
Parks and Recreation hosted three Hydrant Parties this summer, with June being postponed twice due to weather. Parks and Recreation says the events were a big success and they plan to bring them back next summer.