RAPID CITY, S.D. - City of Rapid City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. The holiday closure includes the Rapid City Landfill, Rapid Transit System and the Rapid City Public Library.
Due to the holiday, next Monday's trash collection is scheduled for Tuesday with Tuesday to Friday collections remaining the same for Labor Day Week, leave out until collected.
Rapid Transit System will not be operating Monday due to the holiday. RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services will resume Tuesday, September 5.
Monday’s City Council meeting is moved to Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The Council meeting will be preceded by a special Council session on the proposed 2024 City budget. The special Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., also in Chambers.