RAPID CITY, S.D. - Knights of Columbus, a group dedicated to volunteering and making a difference in the area, had their annual bowling tournament earlier this year in January. They raised over $5,000, and they used that fund buy an abundance of winter jackets for kids that need them.
The jackets were donated to the Children's Home Society of South Dakota Theresa Schreiner, the development and event manager for CHSSD, said "Those winter coats are such a blessing to the Children's Home in the Black Hills. Through all our programs, at this location, and the one in Rockerville, we end up serving over 450 children each year in the Black Hills". Schreiner notes that with the rising cost of living, some families are having difficulty to even afford the essentials, including, winter coats.
With this donation, 242 children will have a warm jacket come winter. That's what Schreiner, and the folks at Knights of Columbus, are truly thankful for. John Schlim is the Chairman of the Knights of Columbus Bowling Tournament, he says that if you want to donate or participate in next year's event you can contract St. Therese Parish or look out for their fliers around town.