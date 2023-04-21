RAPID CITY, S.D. - Saturday is the first day of National Park Week and to celebrate, national parks like the Badlands and Wind Cave are fee-free. It is the second of the five entrance fee-free days so far this year.
The Badlands won't have an entrance fee and Wind Cave will have free tours.
"National Park Week is an annual celebration in parks and for people," Tom Farrell, park spokesman of Wind Cave National Park, said. "It's an opportunity to discover how the National Parks, through their program and partners, preserve the country's cultural natural history and provide recreational opportunities across the country."
The previous free day was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16. The remained free entrance dates for this year are:
- Great American Outdoors Day - Aug. 4
- National Public Lands Day - Sept. 23
- Veterans Day - Nov. 11
Wind Caves National Park tours
There are two tours available for free on Saturday:
- The Fairgrounds Tour which is a 90 minutes tour with two different levels of the cave and 450 steps
- 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- The Garden of Eden Tour which is an hour long with 150 steps.
- 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The tours start at the visitor center and the tour can be booked at recreation.gov.
There are a limited number of tickets available and it is a first come first serve basis.
"It's an opportunity before the summer starts to come see one of the world's largest caves," Farrell said. "In the summertime, obviously, a lot of people avoid going in the cave just because it's so busty. But this time of year, it's a nice time to come down and visit. The parks are starting to green up and it's an opportunity to get out and clear your head and appreciate the country's heritage."
Activities at Wind Cave National Park this next week
The Paleontology Club of South Dakota Mines will be at the park Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to present the park's paleontology resources. They will talk about the park's paleontology history, demonstrate how to pick micro fossils and show bones from their collection in the park's visitor center auditorium.
Throughout the week, Wind Cave's Facebook and Instagram will highlight certain parts of the park, allowing people to learn more. Anyone can also stop by and complete the Jr. Ranger booklet to earn a Wind Cave Jr. Ranger badge.
National Park Week will then end with a bird walk on Sunday, April 30 with Dr. Jen Fowler, a Black Hills Parks & Forests Association member. She will share tips and tricks for identifying birds during the two-hour activity. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Wind Cave visitor center. It's also a two-mile hike so dress for both the weather and the event and bring binoculars if you want.
"This is a special place because this is an area that within a couple of hours you have multiple national parks or sites," Farrell said. "Maybe not all tomorrow, but it's an opportunity to set a goal for the summer to go hit all the parks in Nebraska, Wyoming and then South Dakota, because there's quite a few and we'll tell some great stories."