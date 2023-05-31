RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Pennington County Sheriff's Office launched their innovative jail program on May, 31. The program from the National Sheriffs' Association is called "IGNITE", which stands for Individual Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.
IGNITE focuses on implementing education and job skills training for incarcerated individuals.
"Too often our jails failed to provide inmates with the tools necessary to reenter society and avoid repeating the behavior. IGNITE does not just educate. IGNITE also identifies the skills that these individuals need, potential employers to engage them, and most importantly, it instills the motivation and self-worth to better themselves, which in turn makes society better for all of us." Said Jessica Vanderpool with the National Sheriffs' Association.
Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller believes the program will greatly benefit the community and improve public safety by giving inmates an opportunity for education.
"I was frustrated that we were warehousing close to 400 pretrial inmates a day in the county jail, and we've got a captive audience, and we're not doing anything to deal with a lot of their basic needs. We're not dealing with substance abuse issues while they're sitting here for days, weeks, months, [and] sometimes years. We're not dealing with the fact that some of them don't have a basic education. Some of them don't have job skills training. A lot of them don't have basic life skills that they need to be successful on the outside." Said Mueller.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office, along with the Rapid City Police Department, looks forward to starting up this program to help improve the lives of those within the local community.
"I'm most excited for the opportunity that this is going to bring for individuals to be able to take some ownership of their situation and ask for some help on some basic needs, whatever the needs, that our assessment process will help us determine where to meet them at, where their basic needs are to help improve their trajectory in life and make them better citizens. So, we're very excited about that opportunity." Said Mueller.